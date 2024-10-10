Things to do this weekend: Ocean Beach Oktoberfest, Bubble Run, Omar Apollo and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our weekend events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, Oct. 11

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park

Balboa Dr. & Juniper Rd. | $32.99+

Starting Sep. 27 through Halloween, take a stroll through Balboa Park to experience the outdoor horror.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Haunted Amusement Park

Marshal’s Scotty’s Playland in El Cajon | $25-35

The haunted scare trail set takes place on Marshal Scotty’s Playland. It will be available starting Sept. 27 through Halloween.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

2 p.m. at The Old Globe | $68

On a train traveling through Europe, a wealthy American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, the door locked from the inside. Enter world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, who must navigate a train full of suspects and solve the murder before the killer strikes again.

Ocean Beach Oktoberfest

Friday and Saturday at the OB pier parking lot on Newport Avenue | VIP tickets are $64.80

Family-friendly vendors and activities are available, but most people attend for the 21+ beer garden serving 2-for-1 beers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wear your lederhosen and enjoy a selection of live music, contests, vendors and giveaways. GA tickets are available on site the day of the event.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

8 p.m. at Balboa Theatre | $48+

Patricia Quinn, who plays Magenta in the film, will be there live to conduct the festivities. The audience will also get a chance to be a part of the show with props, dances, and a pre-show contest.

Kimberly Akimo

All weekend long at San Diego Civic Theatre | $57+

Starting Oct. 8th, Kimberly Akimo, which is the most Tony award-winning Broadway show of the season, will be at San Diego Civic Theatre. It features Nina White, Bonnie Milligan, and Olivia Hardy.

Omar Apollo

7 p.m. at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | $66+

Grammy-nominated artist Omar Apollo will be in San Diego, to perform hits including “Endlessly” and “Evergreen.”

Saturday, Oct. 12

Bubble Run

7 a.m. check-in at Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center | Free or select registrations starting at $19.95

Get active this weekend with a fun 5K run, open to all ages. Breeze through walls of colored bubbles to get to your finisher medal at the end of the race.

Crafting Paper Flowers of Remembrance for Día de los Muertos

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at California Center for the Arts, Escondido | Free

Learn about the cultural significance of paper flowers across different regions of Mexico during Día de los Muertos at the guided workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are invited to create paper flowers using various types of paper inspired by regional variations and techniques. The interactive activity is suitable for all ages.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Oak Park Library | Free

An event hosted by Friends of the Oak Park Library, they will have storytelling, crafts, local authors, activities, ballet folklorico, and more.

Palomazo Norteño

8 p.m. at Viejas Arena at SDSU | $100+

Norteño music group involving legends, Lalo Mora, Eliseo Robles, Rosendo Cantú, and Raúl Hernández, will perform their most successful songs that have shaped Mexican music.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Pumpkin Express

10 a.m. in Campo | $18.95+

Come ride our decorated vintage railcars through the San Diego County backcountry as fall descends upon Campo, CA. Happening until October 27.

Second Sunday at the Museum of Contemporary Art

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MCSD in La Jolla | Free, no reservation required

Get inspired by featured exhibitions like “For Dear Life: Art, Medicine, and Disability,” or explore the sculpture garden and the collection galleries. The day of free entry also lands on “Play Day,” where visitors can also enjoy a live DJ, book nook, child play area and a kid friendly gallery guide-led tour at 11 a.m.

San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash

5 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | Kids age 12 and under get free entry. Regular tickets are $20+

Oct. 13 is Kids Day, a promotion where attendees receive one free ticket for children12 and under with the purchase of each adult ticket, valid in the 200’s section. Bring the whole family to cheer on SD Wave.