Things to do this weekend: Monster Jam, Paw Patrol Live and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, Jan. 3

City Lights

Through Jan. 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Quartyard

Experience an art show that brings light to life through lasers, projection mapping and thousands of LEDs. The exhibit at Quartyard in San Diego's East Village allows guests to interact with art for a show that "brings the city's heartbeat to life." While there, grab a cocktail and some tapas and listen to live music, with different concert experiences on different dates.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

La Mesa Village Farmers Market

Every Friday, 3-7 p.m. | La Mesa Boulevard

Nearly 100 vendors share their local goods at this weekly farmers market, which occurs rain or shine. Shoppers will find everything from fresh fruit and veggies to specialties like dips and hot foods. There is also live entertainment and other attractions.

Stayin' Alive

9 p.m. at the Music Box| $25

Join the Music Box for a night of pure disco bliss.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Monster Jam

5 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium| $43.70

At the event, you will witness world-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill.

Paw Patrol Live!

10 a.m. at the Civic Theatre| $56.10+

Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet.

San Diego Seals vs Ottawa Blackbears

7 p.m. at the Pechanga Arena| $20+

The San Diego Seals are taking on the Ottawa Black Bears this weekend at the Pechanga Arena.

Pink Talking Fish Meets The Beatles

8 p.m. at the Music Box| $25+

Fueled by a passion for danceable grooves and funky, psychedelic rock vibes, The Jam Berries explore some tasty genres.

The mic @ mic drop

3 p.m. at Mic Drop Comedy| $10.50

This open mic offers a fantastic opportunity for comedians to test out their material and fine-tune their sets before performing for weekend audiences.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Lightscape

5 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden| $23

Featuring exciting new installations along with returning fan favorites, this one-mile loop has been reimagined to surprise and delight visitors.

Skating Rinks

Check out a full list

Multiple skating rinks around town are still open through this weekend. We have a full roundup.

Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Until Jan. 5

Lights, decorations, fanciful characters, musical entertainment, festive storytelling, and culinary treats create family fun and get everyone in the spirit of the season.