Things to do this weekend: Miramar Air Show, Green Day, Los Angeles Azules and more

Friday, Sept. 27

Mission Bay Fest

All weekend long at Mariner’s Point Park| $60+

Third-annual music festival will kick off Sept. 27 at Mission Beach.

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park

Balboa Dr. & Juniper Rd. | $32.99+

Starting Sep. 27 through Halloween, take a stroll through Balboa Park to experience the outdoor horror.

San Diego Restaurant Week

For 8 days, over 100 restaurants all over San Diego will have variations from multi-course menus starting at $20.

Oktoberfest in El Cajon

4 p.m. in Él Cajon| $15

Enjoy authentic German food and German beers and liquors. Dance or sing along to some wonderful Oom-pah music.

Poway Rodeo

5:30 p.m. at Poway Valley Riders Association Arena| $26

Professional rodeo cowboys from around the country compete during the annual Poway Rodeo.

Miramar Air Show

All weekend long at MCAS Miramar | Free

On September 27-29, the Miramar Air Show, the largest military air show is returning as America’s Air Show to provide a unique and special flight line experience with immersive experiences, static displays, and daytime shows that feature military demonstration teams, civilian aerobatic teams, aerial solo acts, vintage aircraft and warbirds. More details here.

The Haunted Amusement Park

Marshal’s Scotty’s Playland in El Cajon | $25-35

The haunted scare trail set takes place on Marshal Scotty’s Playland. It will be available starting Sept. 27 through Halloween.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Green Day

5:30 p.m. at Petco Park| some tickets available

Green Day will perform in San Diego, alongside Smashing Pumpkings, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

San Diego Wave FC vs Portland Thorns

7:00 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium| $20+

San Diego Wave FC will play against the Portland Horns.

Los Angeles Azules

7:00 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre| $90.75+

Mexican cumbia icons, “Los Angeles Azules,” are making a stop in San Diego for their U.S. tour.

CRSSD Festival

Noon at Waterfront Park| limited tickets available

CRSSD Festival is a two-day electronic music festival featuring three stages and 36+ performers.

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival

10 a.m. at Girard Avenue | Free

The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival (LJAWF) will be returning to downtown La Jolla showcasing prestigious art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, and family-friendly fun.

Trolley Dances

10 a.m. Green Line Trolley| $40

Tours will begin at Old Town with stops at Gaslamp Quarter, Convention Center and Seaport Village.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Encinitas Oktoberfest & Artisan Faire

11 a.m. at Mountain Vista Drive| Free

Free family-friendly event, traditional German food, craft beers, live music, games, 130+ artisan exhibitors, a kid zone, photo booth, and a dog costume contest.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express

2 p.m. at The Old Globe| $68

On a train traveling through Europe, a wealthy American tycoon is found dead in his compartment, the door locked from the inside. Enter world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, who must navigate a train full of suspects and solve the murder before the killer strikes again.

Franco Escamilla

7 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre| $79+

Popular Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla will stop in San Diego for his “1995 Show” tour.