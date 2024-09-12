Simone Biles, star gymnasts coming to San Diego County for Gold Over America Tour

Gymnastics fans in San Diego County can rejoice: Simone Biles and Co. have added a second night to their Gold Over America Tour (GOAT), which will now kick off a day earlier in Oceanside.

Straight from the success of the Paris Olympics, members of the U.S. gymnastics team will be touring cities across the United States in the Gold Over America Tour.

“From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year,” Biles said in a press release for the event. “I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour.”

The GOAT tour kicks off at Oceanside's new sports venue, the Frontwave Arena, on Monday, Sept. 16, and will stop in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Houston, among other cities.

Tickets went on sale months ago for the 30-city gymnastics tour, headlined by Biles, but featuring many of Team USA's medal-winning athletes, including Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Stephen Nedoroscik, Fred Richard, Paul Juda, and Brody Malone.

Tickets start off at $81.01, including $21.01 in fees, topping out at $242.03 ($42.03 in fees). Click here to check out seating and for ticket info.

The 7,500-capacity Frontwave Arena is on Hero Drive in Oceanside and will be the home of the 16-time champion San Diego Sockers and the NBA G-League San Diego Clippers. The GOAT's stop in North County will be the inaugural event for the venue.

Who are the gymnasts participating in the Gold Over America Tour?

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Paul Juda

Peng-Peng Lee

Brody Malone

Katelyn Ohashi

Stephen Nedoroscik

Fred Richard

Joscelyn Roberson

Mélanie Johanna de Jesus dos Santos

Casimir Schmidt

The Gold Over America Tour website says more athletes will be announced soon.

Here is when the GOAT gymnastics event is coming to your city

The Gold Across America Tour will start on September 17 in Oceanside, California and visit 30 cities as it wraps up November 3 in Detroit.

Sept. 16: Oceanside, Calif. (Frontwave Arena)

Sept. 17: Oceanside, Calif. (Frontwave Arena)

Sept. 18: Phoenix, Ariz. (Footprint Center)

Sept. 20: Los Angeles, Calif. (Crypto.com Arena)

Sept. 21: San Jose, Calif. (SAP Center)

Sept. 23: Salt Lake City, Utah (Maverik Center)

Sept. 25: Denver, CO (Ball Arena)

Sept. 27: Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Center)

Sept. 28: Milwaukee, Wis. (Fiserv Forum)

Sept. 29: Chicago, Ill. (United Center

Oct. 1: Newark, N.J. (Prudential Center)

Oct. 2: Pittsburgh, Pa. (PPG Paints Arena)

Oct. 4: Philadelphia, Pa. (Wells Fargo Center)

Oct. 5: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center)

Oct. 6: Boston, Mass. (TD Garden)

Oct. 8: Baltimore, Md. (CFG Bank Arena)

Oct. 9: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

Oct. 11: Sunrise, Fla. (Amerant Bank Arena)

Oct. 12: Orlando, Fla. (Kia Center)

Oct. 13: Duluth, Ga. (Gas South Arena)

Oct. 15: St. Charles, Mo. (The Family Arena)

Oct. 16: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

Oct. 18: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

Oct. 19: Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)

Oct. 20: Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

Oct. 27: Cleveland, Ohio (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Oct. 29: Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

Oct. 30: Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center)

Nov. 1: Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum)

Nov. 2: Cincinnati, Ohio (Heritage Bank Center)

Nov. 3: Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena)

