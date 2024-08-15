Things to do this weekend: Lemon Festival, SoCal Taco Fest and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Aug. 16

Hidden City Sounds: The Farmers

7 p.m. at Lyric Court | Free

This event includes inclusive catering from popular vendors, Boneheadburgers known for their burgers, and Mr.Mexicaliroll, known for their fusion of Asian and Mexican flavors.

Totally '80s with the San Diego Symphony

7:30 p.m. at The Rady Shell | $47+

Performance at the San Diego Symphony Orchestra with conductor Stuart Chafetz and featuring vocalists Nicole Parker and Aaron Finley.

Sebastian Maniscalco

7:30 p.m. at Viejas Arena | $90+

See American comedian and actor, Sebastian Maniscalco with Pete Correale and Pat Mcgann live at the Viejas Arena.

Area Rug Comedy

7:30 p.m. at Studio Casually | $15

Area Rug Comedy features headliner Tatyana Guchi (Netflix is a Joke, Laugh Factory, BMC Improv), Cameron Frost (Ca$h Grab Podcast), and Connor Castello (Don't Tell Comedy). After the show, there's an art market and DJ performances.

San Diego Vegan Night Market

5 p.m. at AleSmith Brewing Company | Free

San Diego's biggest vegan night market, hosted at AleSmith Brewing Company. Indulge in an epic selection of food & drinks, featuring a rotating lineup of over 40 diverse vendors from San Diego, Orange County and LA.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Imperial Beach Sun & Sea Festival

10 a.m. at Imperial Beach | Free

One of San Diego County’s largest festivals held annually on the sand at Portwood Pier Plaza is back this year featuring a gigantic monument castle, a street fair, live entertainment, and the Kids-n-Kastles competition.

27th Annual Lemon Festival

11 a.m. in Downtown Chula Vista | Free

This year’s Lemon Festival includes two stages of live music, zesty photo ops, a lemon cook-off competition, a kids zone for the Lil’ Lemons, delicious food options, arts and crafts vendors and a wine and beer garden.

SoCal Taco Fest 2024

12 p.m. at Waterfront Park | $49

This event brings over 25 taco shops, wrestling, DJ sets all day, and Micheladas.

Summer Food Festival

4 p.m. in Bates Nut Farm | Free

This food festival includes live music, food vendors varying from BBQ to French Crepes, and a Kid Zone with pony rides, farm zoo, and a bounce house.

TEDxEscondido

10:30 a.m. at California Center for Arts | $120

The inaugural TEDxEscondido event will present a selection of live presenters mixed with TED talk videos and performances – sparking deep conversation and meaningful connections.

SeaWorld San Diego Summer Concert: Montell Jordan

6 p.m. at Bayside Amphitheater| $50+ (admission not included)

R&B icon Montell Jordan has left an unforgettable mark with his smooth vocals and timeless hits, including the classic anthem "This Is How We Do It." With a career spanning decades, Jordan continues to mesmerize audiences with his soulful tunes and undeniable stage presence, making each performance a journey through the best of R&B.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Taste of Adams Avenue

11 a.m. at Adams Avenue| $50

This taste will feature tastes from 40 restaurants, coffee houses, bakeries, pubs, wine bars, breweries, and unique eateries.

blink-182

7 p.m. at Petco Park| $80+

Blink-182 is an American pop-punk band that will be performing at Petco Park.

House of Mexico 20th Anniversary Celebration

11 a.m. at Balboa Park| Free

This family-friendly event will have food, live entertainment and vendors.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

7:30 p.m. at the Corona Grandstand Stage| $65+

Los Tucanes De Tijuana is a Mexican Norteño & Corrido band from México who will be playing at the fair.

TuYo Theatre Presents "Pásale Pásale"

3 p.m. at the National City Chamber of Commerce| $30 General admission

Innovative storytelling takes center stage as audiences become active participants in the story, they are invited to taste the yummy treats, make piñatas, and sing along with the Swap Meet vendors.