Broadway's Record-Breaking, Tony Award-Winning CHICAGO The Musical, will be back in town, January 13 – 18

CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

CHICAGO is a production not to be missed!

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Tickets will be available at the Civic Theatre’s Box Office, Ticketmaster, and online at BroadwaySD.com. To purchase tickets, click here!

For information about the Musical, click here!