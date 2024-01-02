LIST: Places to catch snow in San Diego and Tijuana

In Southern California we enjoy the best of all climates, be it waves at the beach, snow in the mountains, or even deserts.

As we are now in Winter, below we've compiled a list of places to go catch some snow in both Tijuana and San Diego.

If you live south of the border, here are some of the places where you can find snow depending on the day of year or if there is a storm in the region:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

La Rumorosa

What to Know Maximum elevation: 4,192 feet (1,278 meters above sea level)

Municipality: Tecate

Distance from Tijuana to La Rumorosa: 65 miles (103 kilometers)

This town is located in the municipality of Tecate, Baja California. It's part of the main route of the Tecate-Mexicali highway, and it's the main site where you'll be able to find snow if there's a storm in Baja California.

Depending on the amount of snow, this pass is usually closed by the authorities to avoid accidents, although it is a place constantly visited on snowy days.

Before traveling to this place, it is recommended to check the X page of Federal Roads and Bridges of Income and Related Services (CAPUFE), who give notice of closures in La Rumorosa depending on the weather conditions.

Sierra De San Pedro Mártir

What to Know Maximum elevation: 9,842 feet (3,000 meters above sea level)

Municipality: Ensenada

Distance from Tijuana to San Pedro Martir: 141 miles (227 kilometers)

This area located in the municipality of Ensenada, Baja California, has the Sierra de San Pedro Mártir National Park, which is perfect for spending a day with family or friends and enjoying outdoor activities. The park has an access cost that is approximately $3.40 (58 pesos) per person in 2023.

Those in charge of this park issue recommendations to their visitors through their social networks, and remember to be prepared, including a vehicle in good mechanical condition as well as a full tank of fuel.

Among the recommendations is that the site is a conservation area, and that it is forbidden to bring firewood, exotic fauna or flora, including a ban on domestic pets. Visitors are also reminded that there are no shops, restaurants, gas stations or mechanical service near the park, so bringing enough food is highly recommended.

The park's hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it is recommended to visit its official website before traveling to the site as it may also be closed due to weather conditions.

And if you're in San Diego, there are also other places you can quickly visit whenever there is a winter storm.

Mt. Laguna

What to Know Elevation: 6,000 feet

Location: San Diego County

Distance from Downtown San Diego to Mt. Laguna: 55.3 mile

Just an hour away, this place located in Cleveland National Park is one of the best places to see snow-covered landscapes and enjoy with loved ones.

However, due to its popularity, long lines can exceed three hours, especially after a snowstorm weekend, according to the U.S. Park Service, so it is recommended to travel early and be prepared.

Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

What to Know Elevation: from 4,000 to 6,512 feet

Location: Julian, California

Distance from downtown San Diego to Cuyamaca Rancho State Park: 50 miles

This park has multiple outdoor activities for people of all ages, such as multiple trails for hikers, bikers, or horseback riders.

Due to its elevation, this place is perfect to spend a snow day when there is a storm in the region. Visitors on snowy days are reminded that pets are not allowed on the trails or off sidewalks in Cuyamaca.

Travelers are also reminded that chains or snow car tires may be required depending on weather conditions. It is also recommended to travel early and avoid congestion because it is a popular area and there is limited parking.

"Bring dry clothes and shoes to change into when you're done with your snow day, everyone is going to feel better if you go home hot and dry," the State Parks Department recommended to its visitors on snowy days.

Julian

What to Know Elevation: 4,225 feet

Location: Cuyamaca Mountains

Distance from downtown San Diego to Julian: 58.8 miles

This popular destination has a historic village and can be visited at any time of the year, but it is in winter when its famous apple pies attract thousands of visitors.

The town of Julian is located about an hour northeast of San Diego and is located in the foothills of the Cuyamaca Mountains. Its trails, parks, and historic buildings dating back to the 1870s give beautiful scenery to its visitors from couples to entire families.

Visitors are reminded that the site's popularity attracts thousands of people, so they may encounter long waits and traffic to enter the area.

Erik Hermann

Palomar Mountain

What to Know Elevation: 6,142 feet

Location: San Diego County

Distance from San Diego City to Palomar Mountain: 60 miles

This site located in San Diego County features the Palomar Observatory and Palomar Mountain State Park. This park has an annual average of 70,000 visitors and has spaces for campgrounds.

The state park entrance fee is $10 per vehicle, and the trails are open to all except pets or bicyclists, although dogs are allowed in the park, and on some designated paths.

Big Bear

What to Know Elevation: 6,752 feet

Location: San Bernardino County

Distance from San Diego City to Big Bear: 145 miles

This site is located a little farther out of San Diego County right in San Bernardino County. Still, it continues to be an option for many San Diegans and even Tijuanenses or other Mexican tourists.

This place is perfect for a weekend trip or more vacation days, due to the multiple activities available such as snow tubing, snow play, skiing & snowboarding and more.

Big Bear is home to family-friendly activities, and you can enjoy the place throughout the winter season.