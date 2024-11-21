Things to do this weekend: Ice Rinks, Lightscape, Jingle Jets and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, Nov. 22

Lightscape

5 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden| $29+

Lightscape is back for a third year at the San Diego Botanic Garden on select dates. This year's event features a new path and some dazzling new displays. Click here for details.

Rady Children’s Ice Rink

Now-Jan. 5 | Arts District Liberty Station on Legacy Plaza | Ticket prices vary

In an effort to raise money for kids with cancer, Rady Children’s is opening up their ice rink for the 28th year. It will be open 7 days a week.

Santee Holiday Lighting

5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. | Santee Trolley Square | Free

Families can enjoy live music, face painting, holiday photo opportunities, and more. Tree lighting is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

USS Midway Jingle Jets

Now- Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m. - 9: 30 p.m. | USS Midway Museum | Ticket prices vary

The Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration is back for its second year, where families can enjoy twinkling lights, festive music, holiday treats and more.

Skating by the Sea

Now- Jan. 5 | Hotel Del Coronado | $40

Hotel Del Coronado’s famous beachfront ice rink is back, featuring stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Sublime with Rome

8:00 p.m. | Gallagher Square at Petco Park | Ticket prices vary

After almost two decades, Sublime with Rome is on their farewell tour where they will perform their fan-favorite hits such as “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” and “Badfish.” They were formed in 2010 by Rome Ramirez and Eric Wilson.

2024 CIF San Diego Section Football Championship

7:00 p.m. | Snapdragon Stadium | Ticket prices vary

The CIF Open Division Championship brings the top two football teams throughout the San Diego section to determine who is the top team for the year.

Gaslamp Food Crawl

2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. | Star Bar | $40+

Attendees will get to enjoy Gaslamp’s secret dishes, along with an after-party event. They can get sample dishes and libations from participating venues while exploring downtown.

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

6:30 p.m. at The Magnolia | $30+

Enjoy one night of music from the iconic musical group formed by Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. The trio were especially successful in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and later as prominent performers in the disco music era.

15th Annual Doggie Street Festival & Adopt-A-Thon

9 a.m. at NTC Park in Liberty Station| Free

It is an adoption event with more than 17 rescue groups in attendance, vets, trainers, and health and nutrition experts.

Japanese Friendship Garden & Museum Holiday Market

10 a.m. at the Japanese Friendship Garden| $16 GA

More than 10 artists and crafters will attend to help you find the best holiday present.

Sunday, Nov. 24

4th Annual Festival of Trees San Diego

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Hillcrest | $50

Festival of Trees is an annual fundraiser featuring decorated and designed holiday trees available for raffle and live auction. All proceeds will go towards the San Diego LGBTQ+ community.

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. | South Coast Highway 101 | Free

Since 1989, families can enjoy live entertainment, food and drinks, and rides for kids.

Holidays at Legoland

Now- Jan. 5 | One Legoland Dr in Carlsbad | $79+

Legoland is adding holiday cheer to the park, with holiday music, holiday photo opportunities, and several live shows.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

5 p.m. at The Old Globe| $59

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Henry VIII

2 p.m. at The Old Globe | $15

The talented students of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program perform Henry VIII for the very first time, bringing to thrilling life this final installment of Shakespeare’s history plays.