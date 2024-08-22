Things to do this weekend: 43rd Ramona Rodeo, Don Omar, Bike the Bay and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

What to Know Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, Aug. 23

43rd Ramona Rodeo

Three-day event at the Fred Grand Arena at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center | GA $20+

A top-notch PRCA rodeo with some of the greatest cowboys around, boasting a professional attitude with the best hometown hospitality you will find at a rodeo.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Don Omar

8 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $108+

Hailing from Puerto Rico, William Omar Landrón (“Don Omar”) is today, one of the most recognized Urban/Reggaeton artists.

Henry 6 One: Flowers and France

8 p.m. at The Old Globe | $61+

The Old Globe becomes one of only a small handful of theatres in the country’s history to complete Shakespeare’s canon with the two-part Henry 6, the largest Shakespeare production the Globe has ever presented.

Sondheim Tonight! A Celebration of Genius

7:30 p.m. at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | $33+

The San Diego Symphony is presenting a tribute to this genius, featuring essential Broadway singers admired by Sondheim, whose lives and careers have been transformed by performing his work.

Movie in the Park at Nobel Athletic Area

6 p.m. at the Nobel Athletic Area| Free

Summer Movies in the Park is the largest free and family-friendly outdoor movie series in San Diego County, with dozens of hosting sites and over a hundred screenings.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis

8 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre | $46+

Dean Z, Entertainer of the Year and star of the hit internationally touring production “Elvis Lives” is bringing his all-new high-energy Elvis tribute show to Balboa Theatre.

SeaWorld San Diego Summer Concert: Newsboys

6 p.m. at Bayside Amphitheater | $29.99+

With a decades-spanning career and a vastly impressive catalog blending different styles and genres, Newsboys have propelled countless hits up the charts including “We Believe,” “Magnetic,” “Born Again,” and Platinum-certified mega hit “God’s Not Dead.”

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B

7 p.m. at The Old Globe| $54+

A fast-paced and wildly entertaining new play that reimagines the most iconic detective team of all time.

San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

1:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $14+

A SoCal showdown will take place as America’s Finest City takes on the City of Angels. Before the match, fans can grab grub from food trucks, grab some suds from the beer garden and listen to live music. The first 15,000 fans will also receive a bobblehead featuring Olympic gold-medalist Naomi Girma.

Movie in the Park at Clay Park

5:30 p.m. at Clay Park| Free

Summer Movies in the Park is the largest free and family-friendly outdoor movie series in San Diego County, with dozens of hosting sites and over a hundred screenings.

Sunday, Aug. 25

18th Annual Leucadiart Walk

10 a.m. along Highway 101 | Free

This event features live art demos, live music, dancers, activities for kids, a makers market, a beer garden, and more.

Bike the Bay

7 a.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park South | $70 to $80

It’s one of the only times of year you can cross the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge without a vehicle. Instead, grab a bicycle for this annual event that circles the San Diego Bay on a scenic 25-mile path.

Bumpin’ Brunch Sundays

For those who are not ready for the weekend to end just yet, make the most of Sunday with this weekly brunch event equipped with a Bloody Mary bar.