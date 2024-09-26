San Diego Zoo says new flamingo chick has two dads

A flamingo chick born late last month at the San Diego Zoo is on display and being cared for by its two first-time dads.

The chick, technically a "lesser flamingo," which are native to western India and sub-Saharan Africa, is on display now at the Safari Park in Escondido.

Like all members of its species, the chick was born with gray feathers and is the size of a tennis ball. Zoo officials say it's thriving in the care of its foster parents.

Earlier this year, the zoo gave the two dads, which were already exhibiting nesting behavior, a fake egg to take care of so they wouldn't interfere with other nests. Eventually, they replaced the fake with a fertile egg, which eventually hatched on Aug. 25.

Flamingo chicks feed on "crop milk," which comes from a parent's upper digestive tract, before weening off it at about 2 months of age.

It's not clear what the chick's sex is yet.