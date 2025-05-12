Valley Center

They were selling flowers for Mother's Day when a pickup plowed into them

The victims reportedly were taken to a hospital in unspecified condition.

By City News Service

Generic flowers
Getty Images

At least two people were injured Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a Mother's Day flower stand in the Valley Center area of San Diego County.

The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. Sunday when a pickup truck collided with the side of a Ford Flex SUV, and sent the vehicle to a stop underneath the canopy of the flower stand, where it laid overturned in the 27400 block of Valley Center Road, according to a News Flash Media report.

The victims reportedly were taken to a hospital in unspecified condition. A water line was also severed during the accident, the report added.

No further information was immediately available.

