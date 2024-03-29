LIST: Here's what you can still do this weekend in San Diego despite Easter weekend storm

With the storm predicted to bring up to 2 inches of rain and some snow to our mountains this Easter weekend, some events around the county are being postponed while others have said they are still going on rain or shine.

Here is what to know about what's happening this weekend in San Diego:

Postponed events:

A Day at the Park

The Port of San Diego postponed the first "Day in the Park: A Port Experiences Series" that was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 30th at Pepper Park in National Park. The event has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 18, 2024. The port said it will announce additional details in the coming weeks.

East Village Block Party

The 12th Annual East Village Block Party originally slated for Saturday has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.

Here are some events still happening this weekend:

Friday, March 29

Centennial Salute

7 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre | $3.50

A screening of the silent film “The Flying Fleet” will be the highlight of an evening celebrating San Diego’s military service members.

San Diego Wave FC vs Seattle Reign FC

7 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | Tickets required

San Diego’s premiere and popular women’s soccer league will compete against Seattle Reign FC. Tickets required

Club 90s Present: Ariana Grande Night (18+ W/ID)

Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. | Walk-ins welcome: $18-$35

Pop off with Ariana Grande’s best songs at a dance night at the House of Blues in downtown San Diego. Come earlier and enjoy dinner and drinks (Happy Hour 4 - 6 p.m.) before the show.

Beyond Van Gogh/ Monet: The Immersive Experience

At the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Vincent van Gogh Returns to San Diego. This stunningly beautiful exhibition blends over 300 of Van Gogh’s most celebrated works. The exhibit will be in town until April 4. Tickets are $53.

Saturday, March 30

EGGStravaganza Hop 'n' Go

10 a.m. at Poinsettia Community Park

Due to the forecasted rain, the event was switched to a drive-through event. Hop on by with your basket between 10 a.m. and noon at Poinsettia Park and they will pass out eggs and treats right through your car window, ensuring you stay dry. Note that the event may be canceled due to extreme weather conditions, please click here for updates.

Spring Egg Hunt

10 a.m. at Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center

They'll be lots of carnival rides for all ages, fun family games and great carnival food. Gate fee is $2 per person. All kids under (12) years of age are free.

EGGSTRAVAGANZA

9 a.m. at the Lemon Grove Recreation Center| Free

A day of egg-citing fun with egg hunts, games, food and more. The City of Lemon Grove said this event will happen rain or shine.

Imperial Beach Spring Egg Hunt

10 a.m. at the Sports Park Softball Field| Free

The Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is partnering with the Imperial Beach Athletic Club (IBAC) to host an annual egg hunt for kids 12 and under.

Toons And Tunes: A Morning Of Family Fun

10 a.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $3.50

At Toons and Tunes, children and their families can enjoy a screening of classic cartoons, featuring characters like Mighty Mouse, Woody Woodpecker, Popeye and Sindbad, and Felix the Cat at the beautiful Balboa Theatre.

King James

8 p.m. at The Old Globe | $33-$101

The breathtaking career of NBA icon LeBron James is the backdrop for this energetic and funny play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph.

Uncorked: San Diego Wine Festival

1 p.m. at the Spanish Landing Park| $65

Enjoy over 100 wines & bubblies from across the globe + some "outside the bottle" options like canned cocktails and seltzers.

Sunday, March 31

The Julian Daffodil Show

At Julian Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s your opportunity to visit the mountains of San Diego and marvel at daffodils and ask National Daffodil Society experts all your questions.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

Until May | $14-$23

Mother Nature transforms the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the most spectacular displays of natural color and beauty in the world. The nearly fifty acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that make up the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad are in bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year - from early March through early May, signaling spring in San Diego County!

Disney’s Aladdin Brunch

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covewood Restaurant in San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Who doesn’t love the movie Aladdin? At this themed brunch, you can tap into the spirits of your favorite characters. Dishes include Aladdin’s Magic Pancakes, Three Wishes French Toast and Agrabah’s Acai Berry Bowl.

Ride

7 p.m. at The Old Globe| $37- $ 101

As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us.

The Easter Egg Pluck

1 p.m. at Mesa Church in Serra Mesa| Free

In light of the forecast predicting rain on Easter Sunday, organizers relocated the upcoming event to an indoor venue. Kids can go pluck Easter eggs from chicken coops, photo sessions with the Easter Bunny, and face painting and more.

Eggstravaganza

9 a.m. at Point Loma High School| Free

The event will have a free egg hunt and other kids' activities, Easter basket raffles, free yoga sessions, live entertainment and Easter decor. The organizers have said this event will go on rain or shine.

The Eggstravaganza at Point Loma High School is still going on. NBC 7's Marianna Kushi spoke to some of the organizers to find out more.