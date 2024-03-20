Legoland California celebrates 25 years with new dino-themed land

It was exactly 25 years ago on March 20, 1999, when Legoland California Resort first opened its gates and it’s celebrating with a new dino-themed land.

“We’re really, really excited. Our first, fully immersive, dinosaur-themed land in the park,” said Kurt Stocks, Legoland California Resort president.

You'll find colorful Lego dinosaurs everywhere you look in Dino Valley.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The new land also features an interactive build and play area and three new rides. One of the highlights is the explorer river quest… a winding river expedition, where you might see a T-rex.

Dino Valley is the latest of many exciting additions that have been made to the park since the gates first opened.

Birthday Brick Girl is ready to celebrate our birthday and International Women's Day! 🎂



🦖 Dino Valley opening March 22nd



🧁 LEGOLAND California Resort 25th Birthday March 20thhttps://t.co/HeHAt2AFiM#LEGOLANDCalifornia #LEGOLANDCalifornia25 #DinoValley pic.twitter.com/JWfNWF1Ei5 — LEGOLAND California Resort (@LEGOLAND_CA) March 9, 2024

Back in 1999, Carlsbad became home to the third Legoland park ever -- and the first outside of Europe. Twenty-five years later, it now includes an aquarium, water park, hotels, and Legoland president Kurt Stocks says, a real sense of community.

Over 25 years really, the number is well and truly in the tens of thousands of jobs that we’ve created and again, we’re very, very proud of that. But we have great partners here in Carlsbad city and across San Diego County – and tourism and retail and dining and destination marketing and destination tourism. We’ve got all these wonderful partners and we all thrive together.

Now Stocks says, they’re looking forward to what’s in store for the next 25 years.

The new Dino Valley opens to the public this Friday, and this summer, the park will launch North America's first "Lego World Parade."