Balboa Theatre celebrates 100th anniversary with $3.50 performances

In celebration of their 100th Anniversary, the Balboa Theatre is offering events as low as $3.50 for next week.

From March 28 to 30 San Diego Theatres will be hosting a range of performances "honoring the many roles the venue has played across the last century."

Thursday , March 28, 6:30 p.m. Balboa 100th Anniversary Gala featuring Hershey Felder and the Great American Songbook

Hear 100 years of famous American music in a lively performance led by acclaimed pianist, playwright, and actor Hershey Felder. Before Hershey takes the stage, experience the majesty of Balboa Theatre's historic theatre organ, played by renowned theatre organist Ken Double. Limited seats remain .

, Friday, March 29, 7 p.m. Centennial Salute: Honoring San Diego’s Military at the Balboa Theatre

A screening of the silent film “The Flying Fleet,” accompanied by theatre organ, will be the highlight of an evening celebrating Balboa Theatre's roles as both a silent movie theatre and a wartime home for sailors. Tickets are $3.50

Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. Toons and Tunes: A Morning of Family Fun

Children and their families can enjoy a screening of classic cartoons, featuring characters like Felix the Cat, Popeye, and Mighty Mouse, accompanied by the whimsical sounds of the theatre organ. Guests are welcome to dress up in their best Roaring '20s attire for the kids' costume parade and get creative with free coloring books. Tickets are $3.50 San Diego Spotlight: A Night of Community Events

Experience musicians, singers, and dancers from around San Diego in the finale event of Balboa Theatre's 100th Anniversary celebration. Performing arts companies that have graced Balboa Theatre's stage for years, like San Diego Gay Men's Chorus, San Diego Opera, and Classics 4 Kids, will be joined by an exciting group of newcomers like Naruwan Taiko, Voices of Our City Choir, and more. Click here to see a full lineup. Tickets are $3.50



Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

For further details and tickets, click here.