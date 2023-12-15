holidays

Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? These stores are open on Christmas Eve

If you're reading this, you're probably one of the many Americans who wait until Christmas Eve to do their holiday shopping. Many retailers are open on Dec. 24, but with limited hours.

By Kayla Galloway

Christmas is fast-approaching and while some may plan their holiday gifts weeks or months in advance, some of us wait until the last possible day.

If you're one of those last-minute shoppers, have no fear, these stores will be open on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Store Hours on Christmas Eve in 2023

  • PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Homesense: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Macy's: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Michael's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kroger: Most stores will operate normal hours
  • Nordstrom: Limited hours, varies by location
  • Nordstrom Rack: Limited hours, varies by location
  • Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Gap: Hours will vary by location
  • Athleta: Hours will vary by location
  • Banana Republic: Hours will vary by location
  • Old Navy: Hours will vary by location
  • Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kohl's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Hours will vary by location
