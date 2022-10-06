Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub

Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure.

The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.

The building that became 4th & B was originally a bank, but after opening its doors in 1994, the music venue hosted more than 3,000 shows, including concerts by Mute Math, Wilco, the Cardigans and the White Stripes, and plenty of Dead cover bands.

According to published reports, the venue — you guessed it — may become a thirtysomething story tower once the folks at AMG Demolition have their way with the place.

Public Enemy @ 4th & B

The only neighbor on that block, the old California Theatre building, which has been closed more than 30 years, could someday suffer a similar ignominious end, but not just yet. In July, there were whispers that the Cayden Property Group of Australia may have been trying to sell the property they bought in 2019. The city of San Diego approved their plans to build a 41-floor condominium complex with retail and a boutique hotel on the lower floors.

At the time, NBC7 reached out to Cayden Property Group and to a Realtor who was said to be handling the potential sale. Our calls and emails were not returned.

Some speculated that a single developer would put together the two building sites, and the surrounding Ace parking lot, then develop the entire block, but no such plan ever materialized.

Adam Ant @ 4th and B