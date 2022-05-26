Tighter Restrictions Coming in San Diego for E-Bikes and Scooters

How you ride an electric scooter or e-bike could change this summer. The San Diego City Council approved changes that tighten existing rules governing the shared vehicles.

The city tentatively approved rules that would require scooter and bike companies to manage complaints and self-enforce violators of the new rules. The electric scooters and bikes would also be forbidden from riding on or being parked on sidewalks. They would have to be left inside painted corrals on city streets. Riders would have to use roadways or designated bike lanes.

“Finally in 2022, we’re getting some regulations that are appropriate, which is where we should have been in 2018,” said a smiling Jonathan Freeman of Safe Walkways.

“We’re not anti-scooter,” Freeman added. "We’re pro-pedestrian safety."

The city of San Diego wasn’t certain when the new ordinance would take effect. It’s expected to happen some time after July 31, when the city’s current contracts with seven companies expire. The city will reduce the number of contracted companies down to four, limiting the number of available electric bikes and scooters at 8,000, down from 11,000.

The new rules will also ban scooter and bike rentals between 12-2:30 a.m.

Park your scooter in these little corrals and keep them off the sidewalk this summer. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/QJMJpURrAQ — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) May 26, 2022

Freeman said the steps were in the right direction, but he questioned who would enforce the new rules.

“The city is taking a very, very hands-off approach,” Freeman said with a shrug. “The fact that there’s a regulation, though, doesn’t mean it’s going to be enforced.”

Under the new rules, the companies would need to respond to a complaint within one hour. They have three hours under current rules.