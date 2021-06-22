Taste of Little Italy Kicks Off With More Than 2 Dozen Local Restaurants' Participation

Indulge in the savory tastes and decadent desserts Little Italy has to offer as the Taste of Little Italy event returns for its 13th year to appease foodies with samples of some of the neighborhood’s finest bites to eat.

More than two dozen local restaurants and businesses will participate in the delicious event as they dish out some of their best meals. The two-day event covers samples of alcoholic beverages, coffee, desserts like gelato and cake, and, of course, Italian dinners.

Patrons who purchased a ticket will receive a Taste Passport that will serve as a guide that lists participating eateries and mouthwatering samples. Guests will be required to check in at the Piazza della Famiglia, where they can pick up their Taste Passport.

Not only is the event an exciting time for patrons, but also for restaurants that are taking part in it. After a difficult year brought upon them by the coronavirus pandemic, local eateries are excited to showcase some of their tastiest meals and welcome back customers now that San Diego County has reopened.

Leonardo Landini, owner of Landini’s Pizzeria, told NBC 7 that his restaurant is more than ready for Taste of Little Italy.

“They’re going to have a chance to try two different slices that is our fresh ricotta cheese and spinach, then we have our classic that is pretty much our pepperoni,” he said of his menu’s offerings. “And then, they’re going to have that pasta.”

To help eateries recover from the difficult pandemic, 10% of proceeds from tickets sold will go back to the participating restaurants. Tickets for Taste of Little Italy have sold out but the Little Italy Association is still encouraging the public to dine at local restaurants.

“For those people that don’t get tickets, come out,” Chris Gomez with the Little Italy Association said. “The businesses are still open and they need your support. There’s still outdoor dining experiences and opportunities for you to enjoy the ambience and the food.”

Taste of Little Italy will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday under two different time slots for each day.

For more information on the event, and to see a full list of participating restaurants and what they will have to offer, click here.