San Diego Beer Week

Pitcher Perfect: San Diego Beer Week Returns

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

467835623JS003_Burgeoning_C
Getty Images

Beer enthusiasts, rejoice! The annual San Diego Beer Week (SDBW) is returning to the county to celebrate the sudsy beverage.

Crafted by the San Diego Brewers Guild, Beer Week boasts 10 tasty days that are made of tastings, beer releases and fun events at participating breweries. With last year’s festivities held entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s SDBW is being welcomed with a cheers and clink between glasses.

San Diego Beer Week will begin Friday at 7 p.m. with a Virtual Kick-Off Toast and run through Nov. 14. The countywide celebrations have breweries participating all throughout the region from North County to the South Bay.

In honor of SDBW, eight local craft brewers teamed together for an annual collaboration to create the 2021 Capital of Craft IPA. The delicious concoction will be available only for a limited time.

Those who are in the pursuit of “hoppiness” can click here for more information on the week’s festivities.

