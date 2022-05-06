Deal of the Year: $25 Concerts in San Diego for One Week Only

The deal of the year for concert lovers and live performance-goers in San Diego is here.

Now through May 10, Live Nation is offering a discount on tickets for “Concert Week.” This deal isn’t for every show and is only active while supplies last, but it could save you money buying tickets to see one of your favorite artists.

For only $25, you can get tickets to almost any concert or performance in San Diego that is put on by Live Nation.

There are over 50 events coming up in San Diego through Live Nation and the Concert Week Promotion works on events all the way up to October.

Here are some coming up in San Diego that are participating in the promotion.

Mild High Club is coming to the Observatory in North Park on May 11

New Kids On The Block is coming to the Viejas Arena on May 26

OneRepublic is coming to the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Aug. 20

Switchfoot and Collective Soul are coming to the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Aug. 24

Incubus with special guest Sublime with ROME will be at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Aug. 28

Keith Urban will be at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sep. 9

Pitbull will be at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sep. 21

For more information and a full list of the shows happening you can click here.