SeaWorld Offering Free Admission to Veterans for Military Appreciation Month

SeaWorld San Diego is offering free tickets to U.S. military veterans and their families through May 15.

This offer is a part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s "Waves of Honor" program, which salutes active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

“We want to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our country, and to the families that support them,” SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO Mark Swanson said in a news release.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register online by May 15 and verify their proof of service. Tickets must be redeemed by July 10.

“It is an honor and privilege to provide military members and their families with a fun and enjoyable place to make lasting memories together,” Swanson said.

Active-duty military service members can take advantage of one free ticket for themselves and up to three others year-round.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, you can visit SeaWorld San Diego's website.