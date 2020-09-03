Carlsbad Refunds Businesses' Outdoor-Dining Permit Fees

Not so long ago, at least one business in Carlsbad paid $1,200 to take over a parking spot so that it could operate outdoors (plus a $381 onetime fee), despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic had crushed the restaurant's finances already due to closures.

Now though, Annie Rammel, the owner of Oak + Elixir in downtown Carlsbad, can expect to get back more than $5,000 in outdoor-dining-permit fees she paid out to the North County city. NBC 7's Steven Luke first covered Rammel's story back on Aug. 5:

Many cities around San Diego County have been waiving such fees, which is why parklets now dot the landscape from the Gaslamp to La Jolla to Oceanside.

Rammel's restaurant didn't have any existing patio seating or a private parking lot, which put her at a disadvantage compared with other restaurants that were able to make the transition to outdoor dining more easily.

City of Carlsbad Chief Innovation Officer David Graham said in early August that Oak + Elixer was the first business to get permitted to use public on-street parking spots and the city council had to approve the temporary suspension of certain regulations that applied to outdoor business operations. In total, the city has collected between $7,500 and $8,000 for the outdoor activation permits, which will now be refunded to business owners.

The fees are now temporarily suspended until Feb. 28, 2021, or the duration of the local COVID-19 pandemic emergency, whichever is later, Carlsbad officials said in a news release issued Thursday.

Even with the refund, the opportunity for an outdoor space has been costly to Rammel, who paid $7,000 for her temporary streetside patio. With this week's move onto the Red Tier, Oak + Elixir can also seat diners inside for up to 25 percent of its capacity but won't be allowed to completely fill her indoor tables until scientists develop a vaccine. At that point, she'll have to dip into her pocket again, this time to dismantle the outdoor area and have it removed.

Carlsbad officials said Thursday that more than "70 businesses have been permitted, including restaurants, fitness classes, hair and nail salons, spas and churches."

