Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego

The tour will kick off in Tijuana on March 11, 2023

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 06: (L-R) Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge of blink - 182 perform at Hollywood Palladium on November 6, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.

A week later, Blink are giving locals another shot if they missed out when tickets went on sale last Friday, adding a second San Diego date.

Blink-182 World Tour

In true Blink-182 fashion, their announcement video was chock-full of innuendos to notify the public that they are coming back, with Tom DeLonge returning to the trio. The announcement comes roughly about a year after bassist and co-vocalist Mark Hoppus’ successful battle against cancer.

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday,” the band wrote on their Twitter.

Blink’s world tour will kick off in Tijuana on March 11, 2023, and they’ll return to their home turf by performing at Pechanga Arena on June 19-20, 2023. Their tour will end on Feb. 26, 2024, in New Zealand.

Blink-182 Tickets

The first round of tickets went on sale Oct. 17. The second San Diego date seats will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. For more information on snagging yourself tickets to “The Rock Show,” click here.

