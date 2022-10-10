Oscar-Winning San Diego Padres Fan Emma Stone Gets Booed in the Big Apple

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone was heartily booed over the weekend at Citi Field in New York after she and her husband showed up to support the San Diego Padres in the Major League Baseball's Wild Card Round of playoffs.

The Friars, of course, ended up eclipsing their National League Rivals on Sunday night in the three-game series.

The off-field action involving Stone, who took home an Oscar in 2017 for her star turn in "La La Land," occurred during Game 1, when she was spotted by the Jumbotron operators, who promptly put up and held a shot of Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, both repping in Padres gear.

Big fans of these fans.



Hi Dave and Emma! 👋 pic.twitter.com/mKQaKvyYLv — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2022

The connection? McCary and SNL star Kyle Mooney lived down the street from each other growing up in Scripps Ranch, eventually both moving on to attend USC. Eventually, the San Diegans made their way to SNL, with McCary in a writer-director's role, and Mooney, of, course, as a cast member (he left the show earlier this year after his ninth season).

Flash-forward to Friday night, when the Mets photog tried to Padres-shame the NYC power couple, who were not having it. In fact, they both toasted with their seemingly adult beverages before Stone flashed her million-dollar smile.

The Padres didn't take long embracing the celebs, with the teams tweeting out: "Big fans of these fans. Hi Dave and Emma! 👋"

No big surprise: Mooney was also spotted at Citi Field this weekend, festooned in Friars gear. The guy loves his hometown team, a fondness reciprocated by the Padres, who had the comedian throw out the first pitch in June of 2014.

More Celebrity San Diego Padres Fans

San Diego SNL fans have long appreciated Mooney's turn as the garage-based "newscaster" on the late-night show's "Inside SoCal" series of skits, featuring, among other locations, the Rigoberto's taco shop on University Avenue in North Park.

While it's difficult to know if some celebs are fans just by wearing a jersey, some stars have more obvious fan-based connections with the Friars. Take country god Garth Brooks, who's repeatedly taken BP with Padres. Or Snoop, who threw out the first pitch before a game at Petco back in 2016, when it seemed like the rapper was making monthly appearances performing in America's Finest City.

Going way, way back, some may remember Jay-Z sporting a Padres jersey in his "Girl, Girls, Girls" music video.

Ok, and there's one more household name we can hazard a guess has been a fan since Day 1: San Diego native Tony Hawk. He, too, has gotten the ball to begin a game — repeatedly, in fact: last year, as well as 2017, 2015 and 2011.

So does San Diego have the star power to compete with L.A.'s fans when the National League Division Series kicks off on Tuesday. Maybe not, but it's better than being a Mets fan right now, that's for sure.