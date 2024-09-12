Restaurants

The OC's hottest new Cantonese restaurant is hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival Pop-Up 

NBC Universal, Inc.

PEANUT SAUCE RECIPE:

Ingredients— 

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

1 cup Organic Peanut Butter

½ cup Water + more if needed

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

6 tbsp Marukan Unseasoned Rice Vinegar

1 tbsp Maple Syrup

1 ½ tsp Red Boat Fish Sauce

California Live

Discover your best California life

Food & Drink 12 hours ago

Should cheese be served cold? Find out this & more as we celebrate hand-crafted California cheese and wine! 

Actors 12 hours ago

Meet the stars behind new powerful sports drama “Rez Ball” 

1 tbsp Toasted Sesame Oil

Method— 

Thoroughly whisk peanut butter and water together. Add the rest of the ingredients while stirring. Add more water if needed to get correct consistency. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.

This article tagged under:

Restaurants
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us