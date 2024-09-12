The OC's hottest new Cantonese restaurant is hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival Pop-Up 

PEANUT SAUCE RECIPE:

Ingredients—

1 cup Organic Peanut Butter

½ cup Water + more if needed

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

6 tbsp Marukan Unseasoned Rice Vinegar

1 tbsp Maple Syrup

1 ½ tsp Red Boat Fish Sauce

1 tbsp Toasted Sesame Oil

Method—

Thoroughly whisk peanut butter and water together. Add the rest of the ingredients while stirring. Add more water if needed to get correct consistency. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.