Voting Guide: What San Diego voters should know about California's 2024 Primary Election

Yet another election is upon San Diego voters, who will be asked to narrow down pools of candidates to the two top vote-getters, which will then face off in November. As you look over your ballot, you may have some questions. So, NBC 7 put together this guide answering some of the most common election-related questions to prepare you to vote in California's 2024 Primary Election.

Here's what you should know:

When is the California Presidential Primary Election in San Diego County?

Election Day for the 2024 California Primary Election is on March 5, 2024, but San Diego County voters have the option of submitting their ballots early by either using drop boxes across the county or by voting at an official Vote Center, hundreds of which are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 5. All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

What's a Primary Election?

Different states use primary elections for different purposes but in California, the Primary Election is used to determine who will be on the March. 5, 2024, General Election ballot.

In March, voters will see a full list of candidates vying for a spot on the November ballot, but -- in most cases -- only the top two vote-getters, regardless of party preference, will move on to the general election.

There are some races that could be determined outright during the primary election but those are rare and typically only for special election races. In those rare instances, a race can be won outright if a candidate receives 50% of the vote plus one. The majority of races will head to November.

Am I registered to vote?

If you think you may have registered to vote before, or want to make changes to your voting preferences, check your registration status here.

If you've recently moved or changed your name, you must re-register to vote by completing a new voter registration form.

Feb. 20 is the last day to register online or by mail to vote in the state of California. To register to vote, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

A California resident

At least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not in state or federal prison for a felony conviction

Not declared mentally incompetent by court action

If you miss the deadline, don't worry. There's still a way to vote in the March 5 primary. (We'll explain that next).

Can I still register to vote?

Luckily, for those who miss out on registering to vote during the window, the state of California allows residents to register using what's called conditional voter registration up until and on Election Day, but it must be done in person.

If you meet the criteria to become a registered voter, go to the Registrar's office at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, or any vote center to register and to vote using a provisional ballot. Rest assured, your vote will still be counted once you've been verified as a registered voter.

You will also be registered to vote in any future elections.

Can I vote in person this year? Where?

Yes, and not just on Election Day. In-person voters can vote as early as Feb. 24 at select vote center locations across the county and at the Registrar's Office located at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego. The polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. On Election Day, the voting hours will change from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Starting March 2, all 200-plus voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Check out this map below to find a voting center near you.

Voters who choose to vote in person can take their vote-by-mail ballots to cast them at a vote center. But if you forget to bring your ballot, the vote center will have electronic ballot marking devices so you can cast your ballot in person. Upon check-in, workers will ensure your mail-in ballot is suspended and your in-person ballot counts.

Note that if you do not bring your mail-in ballot with you, you will be voting on an electronic machine, which prints out a paper ballot to be submitted to poll workers. See what that's like here.

Can I vote by mail this year?

Yes, voting by mail is encouraged. Every registered voter in California should have received a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2024 Primary Election. (If you haven't yet, click here and scroll down to the Replacement Vote-by-Mail Ballot Application section.)

First, make sure your ballot is ready to go by signing and dating your return envelope and sealing your ballot inside.

Then, go here to find a ballot-box dropoff location near you.

What's on my ballot?

San Diego County registered voters will be asked to narrow down the voting pool to the top-two candidates for the 2024 General Election in November.

To find your districts and what candidates are on your ballot locally, Use this tool from the San Diego County Registrar's office to get a sample ballot specific to your voting address.

Can I take a selfie with my ballot?

Yes. Voters can take photos of their ballot and share it on social media after the state Legislature overturned a law in 2017 that prohibited it. Keep in mind that it is still illegal to take photos or videos of other people voting.

What do I need to bring with me to vote in person?

You will not be asked for your ID unless you are a first-time voter, in which case, you may be asked to provide an acceptable form of identification before they hand you your ballot.

What if I lost my ballot?

A voter can request a replacement ballot by filling out this form and submitting it to your Registrar of Voter's office.

What should I do if I run into any problems voting?

A department of Investigative Services for the state of California looks into criminal violations during the election process, like misuse of voter registration and voting violations. To report a complaint, use the web form here.

To report other types of election complaints, visit here.

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is one of the organizations that helps operate the hotline during election season.

Residents can also text MYVOTE to 866-687-8683 to get help from trained volunteers. Assistance is also available on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @866ourvote, and live-chatting can be accessed on the group's website.

When is the General Election?

Voting in the Presidential Primary Election is really to set the stage for the 2024 Presidential Election. The General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

