Chula Vista City Council appoints candidate to fill seat left vacant by Andrea Cardenas

The seat was vacated by former Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas, who resigned earlier this year after facing felony charges related to her political consulting business

By NBC 7 Staff

Rachel Morineau has been sworn-in for District 4's Chula Vista City Council seat on April 4, 2024.
Chula Vista City Council

The Chula Vista City Council announced Thursday night its appointment for the vacant District 4 seat.

After interviewing eight applicants and multiple rounds of public comment, the council has sworn in Rachel Morineau to fill the seat in a unanimous 4-0 vote.

"This is an amazing opportunity for me," Morineau said after she was sworn in. "I am what you get. This is all you get from me is a hard worker, committed and an open-door policy, so please, you know, depend on me."

Morineau joins Councilmember Alonso Gonzalez, who was temporarily appointed to the District 3 seat in 2023 after then-Councilmember Steve Padilla was elected to the California State Senate.

They will hold their seats for roughly eight months until the November General Election when voters will elect two new councilmembers.

NBC 7's Joe Little spoke to a couple of the applicants, who say they can accomplish a lot in the very short term they would serve on the Chula Vista City Council.

