San Diego County election results for the 2024 California Primary

Here are the 2024 California Primary Election results for San Diego County

By Christina Bravo

March 5, 2024, is Super Tuesday in the United States as 16 states, including California, hold primary elections.

The election will set the stage for the 2024 General Election in November. Voters were asked to choose from a field of candidates who will face off in November and to vote on several statewide and local measures.

The votes won't be officially certified until 30 days after the election.

NBC 7's Election Day live coverage

NBC 7 will have your election day coverage after the polls close from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Watch live on the NBC San Diego News channel wherever you stream, including Roku and Samsung TV+. You can also watch live on NBC7.com at the top of this story.

