San Diego election races that still need watching

Although the dust is still settling on the 2024 General Election, plenty of ballots cast around San Diego still need counting, and several local races are too close to call. Here's a breakdown of the ones NBC 7 is watching:

Incumbent Democrat Mike Levin is seeking a 4th term, running against Republican Matt Gunderson. NBC 7’s Shelby Bremer has more.

Congressional District 49

The perennially purple 49th District is closely divided when it comes to registration – roughly a third Democratic, a third Republican and a third Independent. In early 2023, the GOP announced it would target the district as one of just a few dozen prime pick-up opportunities nationwide.

Tuesday's contest between Rep. Mike Levin and his Republican challenger, Matt Gunderson, is tight and appears to be getting tighter.

San Diego's Measure E

Early election results, for now, point to a rejection of the ballot measure intended to increase sales tax in the city to raise $400 million for city infrastructure needs — but the tally remains close.

The San Diego Transaction and Use Tax, which is what Measure E would be known if passed, would increase the tax on transactions in the city by 1%, bringing the total sales tax to 8.75%. The current rate in the city, 7.75% tied the city for the fourth-lowest rate of its 482 municipalities and is lower than 9 of the county's 18 cities, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

The $400 million raised by the proposal can legally go to a wide range of city needs, including infrastructure projects, core services and general city needs — money desperately needed to maintain San Diego, officials say.

Oceanside Mayor's Race

Oceanside's incumbent mayor, Esther Sanchez, and Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim have worked side-by-side on the city council for years and are now head-to-head in a race separated by a sliver of the electorate.

Both currently sit on the city council, which functions like a board of directors (consider the mayor the chair), with Sanchez as the mayor and Keim as the deputy mayor.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the challengers are divided by a mere 729 votes, with Keim currently sitting on top.

While they have divergent visions for the coastal city, both candidates agree addressing the homelessness crisis is a priority.

Around the county, there are a handful of other races that will remain too close to call for some time, including:

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Trustee 4

Can a race be tighter than 50%/50%? Two hundred and three ballots separate Elena Adams, who leads Lee Quinn at this point.

San Diego Unified School District Member, Board of Education District A

San Dieguito Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee, Area No. 2

La Mesa City Council (vote for 2)

Lemon Grove City Council (vote for 2)

Poway City Council District 4

San Marcos Unified School District Measure JJ (55% required)

Measure JJ would authorize San Marcos Unified to issue $324,000,000 in bonds to fund school infrastructure improvements and would require an estimated property tax levy of $40 per $100,000 in assessed value, according to Ballotpedia.

Encinitas Union School District Measure (55% required)

Encinitas voters are being asked to permit its school district to issue $158,300,000 in bonds, also for infrastructure, and would levy a property tax of $19 per $100,000 in assessed value, according to Ballotpedia.