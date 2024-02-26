Vote early? Here's how to track your ballot for the 2024 Primary Election in San Diego County

California's 2024 Primary Election is looming and San Diegans are getting a constant reminder of this year's Election Day.

San Diegans will be asked to narrow down pools of candidates to the two top vote-getters, which will then face off in November.

But how do you keep tabs on your ballot once you cast it? We're walking you through a guide on how to do just that.

Signing up

Once your ballot is complete, head to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters' website. There, you will be prompted to visit the State of California’s Ballottrax website. Once there, constituents should take the following steps to get set up:

Input your first and last name, birthday and zip code as prompted

Under “Contact Preference,” select how you would like to receive notifications about your ballot. You can select email, text and voicemails. You can also change your preferences for language and notification hours

Click “update” after selecting your preferred means of communication

Voting by mail? Don't forget to sign and date your ballot return envelope ✍️ Your signature is required for your vote to count! #SDVOTE pic.twitter.com/UXibw5V1GO — San Diego County Registrar of Voters (@SDVOTE) February 14, 2024

The state’s Ballottrax dashboard will show you the status of your mail ballot. Whether it’s been delivered, is en route for review, or is complete, you can track its process there. The website also shows you what previous mail-in ballots were sent to you and the status of those.

"Grab your mail-in ballot and mark your selections in the comfort of your home, sign your name on your return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside, and return it by mail, postage free, or to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes around the county," Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said in a statement. "You can find a location near you at sdvote.com."

Where to drop off your ballot

You can return your ballot by mail promptly so that is received before the final day of voting which is March 5.

To find a U.S. Postal Service blue box near you, click here.

You also have the option to return your ballot to any of the Registrar's Official Ballot Boxes located around the county. Click here to find one near you.

Please note that starting Feb. 24, you can return your ballot to any vote center through the final day of voting, which is March 5.

Did you lose your ballot or did not receive it?

If you did not receive your vote-by-mail ballot or if you have lost or destroyed your original vote-by-mail ballot, you may apply in writing for a replacement vote-by-mail ballot. This application must be completed and signed by the voter.

Click here for that application.