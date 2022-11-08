Here Are the Election Results for San Diego County's California Assembly Races

San Diego County has seven representatives in the California State Assembly and all are up for election this year. Here's a breakdown of the races and where the election results stand, so far:

California's 74th State Assembly District

With early returns in, Democrat Chris Duncan, who is currently San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem, is neck-and-neck in the race against Republican Laurie Davies, who currently represents Assembly District 73.

California's 75th State Assembly District

As of early Tuesday night, incumbent Marie Waldron, a Republican, had reason to hope she would be holding on to her seat against Randy Vopel, a Republican who in the past was an Assemblymember of California's 71st District.

California's 76th State Assembly District

The race for the 76th, which spans northern San Diego and parts of North County, including Poway, was also very close with the early returns in.

The incumbent candidate, Brian Maienschein, became a Democrat in 2019, denouncing former President Trump. He now faces Republican challenger Kristie Bruce-Lane, founder of a non-profit and director of the Municipal Water District.

California's 77th State Assembly District

Democrat Tasha Boerner Horvath, who is currently representing Assembly District 76, took a commanding early lead against Republican Dan Downey, a CEO and financial adviser.

California's 78th State Assembly District

District 78 includes Coronado, Del Mar, Imperial Beach, Solana Beach and coastal San Diego.

Incumbent Chris Ward nearly doubled the vote total of his Republican rival, retail associate Eric Gonzales, in early voting

Ward was elected to the position in 2020 and previously served on the San Diego City Council for four years.

California's 79th State Assembly District

Akilah Weber, a Democrat and former La Mesa City Council member, posted a significant lead in early returns in the contest for the 79th, in which she faces Corbin Sabol, a Republican project manager.

Weber was elected to the position in a special election in 2021 after her mother, Shirley Weber, left the seat vacant when she was appointed California's Secretary of State by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California's 80th State Assembly District

While two former San Diego City Council members are up for the 80th Assembly District, Georgette Gomez, who lost a special election to fill the seat in June, had tweeted out before Nov. 8 that she was not really campaigning for the general election.

The early results on Tuesday reflected that decision, with her fellow Democrat David Alvarez, who currently holds the seat after winning the special election, besting her by a wide margin in early returns.