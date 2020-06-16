Virtual Pride 5K Run + Walk

In consideration of the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and community, we’re hosting our annual Pride 5K Run/Walk virtually this year!

For the first time ever, anyone, anywhere can participate. That’s right, you can participate as an individual or even form a Team with your friends from Chicago or your Aunt in Georgia! Anyone can support the great work of our charity partners.

You choose your own 5K route, your own starting time, and your own pace. Show your PRIDE by taking a few photos along the way – share with your friends, your fans, and our community.

Your entry includes a Pride 5K neck gaiter. You can opt to add a 2020 t-shirt and 2020 finisher’s medal to your entry.

Additional event information: pride5k.run

For questions or inquiries please contact the event organizers at priderun5k@frwsd.org

Registration: $25, includes custom event neck gaiter – $20 optional t-shirt and finishers medal

Register here: www.bit.ly/5kpride

Invite friends on Facebook here: www.bit.ly/sdpride5k

Participants complete their own 5K July 17-19, can choose to upload their results to the event website, post photos on social media and tag: #sdpride5k, @FRWSD, #sdpride, #runwithpridesd

Proceeds support The LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride Community Grants.