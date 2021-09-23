The San Diego International Film Festival's 20th Anniversary season will be celebrated throughout San Diego

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For more informationa and to purchase passes CLICK HERE.

2021 SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

We’re looking forward to celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the San Diego Intl Film Festival with a hybrid of both virtual and in-person screenings and events. While features, documentaries and shorts will be available on demand in the Festival Virtual Village, we are excited to announce in-person events and screenings at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, the Catamaran Resort on Mission Bay and the USS Midway!

2021 San Diego International Film Festival Schedule:



OCT 15 - 24th

● Virtual Film Festival – Features, documentaries and shorts will be available on demand in the Festival Virtual Village along with pre-recorded Q&As with a variety of Filmmakers. Celebrate the 20th Anniversary with a screening party in the comfort of your own home!



THURSDAY, OCT 14

● Opening Night Film & Reception @ Balboa Park, Museum of Photographic Arts – Time: 5:30 PM (Pre-Reception), 7:00 PM (Screening)|The San Diego International Film Festival kicks off the year with a bang! Film lovers, filmmakers, arts patrons, elected officials, executives and professionals will all gather to celebrate film at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Guests will enjoy a pre-screening cocktail party at the Lily Pond followed by a film premiere and Q&A with the filmmaker.



FRIDAY, OCT 15

● Film Festival Screenings @ Balboa Park, Museum of Photographic Arts – Time: All Day | In the iconic MOPA theatre, film lovers will enjoy a full day of film screenings including studio premieres and independent features, documentaries and short films.



SATURDAY, OCT 17

● Film Festival Screenings @ San Diego Museum of Art – Time: All Day | Join us at the San Diego Museum of Art for film screenings and Q&A’s with filmmakers from all over the world, then end the day by exploring the museum.



SUNDAY, OCT 18

● Film Festival Screenings @ Catamaran Resort – Time: All Day | Day 2 at Catamaran Resort. Film lovers will enjoy 2 full days of film screenings in the Kon Tiki and Aviary screening rooms including studio premieres and independent features, documentaries and short films. In between film screenings, guests can visit the festival lounge overlooking beautiful Mission Bay for snacks, cocktails and conversations with other film lovers.



● Culinary Cinema – Time: 11:30AM | Culinary Cinema is a recipe for Sunday fun and a dream come true for foodies! The ingredients begin with a cuisine-themed movie. Afterwards everyone adjourns to the grass lawn of the Catamaran Resort. Overlooking Mission Bay, attendees will enjoy dishes inspired by six renowned Chefs. Add some nice wines and good conversation and you have a perfect Sunday afternoon.



● Movies on the Bay @ Catamaran Resort - Time: 6:30PM |Night 2 of Movies on the Bay at the beautiful catamaran Resort.



SATURDAY, OCT 23

● San Diego Intl Film Festival on the Midway – Time: TBD | San Diego Intl Film Festival will share the spotlight with RTAG, a veteran run organization that helps veterans find employment. Join us for a pre-screening cocktail party followed by a premiere screening of a powerful military film and panel discussion with Filmmakers.

