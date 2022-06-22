Rancho Coastal Humane Society is giving animal lovers a paws-itive way to help people and pets at their Annual "Tees Fore Tails" Golf Tournament on June 23, 2022.

The tournament takes place at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa and will feature: raffle and contest prizes, a cocktail reception, swag bag for all participants, and special activities.

Check in at 11:00 AM with a shotgun start at 1:00 PM.

Registration is $375 for individual golfers, $1,300 per foursome, and $50 for the reception only.

The Tees fore Tails golf tournament is presented by John Stevenson Plumbing, Heating, and Air and Petco Love.

For more information visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, log on to www.sdpets.org, or call 760-753-6413.