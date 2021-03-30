San Diego Pride Goes Virtual Again, Offers Some Smaller Events

For the second year in a row, San Diego Pride is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic but will still offer some small events depending on health guidelines over the summer.

Organizers announced the update Tuesday, saying “there is still no certain path to safely produce Pride events at the same immense scale we did prior to the pandemic.”

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

San Diego Pride said it will stream a virtual Pride Live event on Saturday, July 17. It also said it would host “in-person satellite events” across the county depending on local health guidelines during that weekend.

“It is a testament to the strength of our LGBTQ+ community that even in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles, we can still find ways to be proud and celebrate each other,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

In a statement posted on the group’s Twitter, San Diego Pride outlined its current plans for the week leading up to its main event, emphasizing that details may change to keep San Diegans safe.

The events include:

She Fest (July 10, 2021): Annual LGBTQ+ woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women.

(July 10, 2021): Annual LGBTQ+ woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women. Light Up the Cathedral (July 14, 2021, at 7 p.m.): Annual LGBTQ Interfaith Celebration in partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral.

(July 14, 2021, at 7 p.m.): Annual LGBTQ Interfaith Celebration in partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral. Spirit of Stonewall Rally (July 16, 2021, at 6 p.m.): Annual Rally honoring our movement’s origins, celebrating those who are leading the way, and calling our community to action around some of our most pressing issues.

(July 16, 2021, at 6 p.m.): Annual Rally honoring our movement’s origins, celebrating those who are leading the way, and calling our community to action around some of our most pressing issues. Virtual Pride 5K (TBA): Annual Run/Walk hosted by San Diego Front Runners & Walkers raising funds for San Diego Pride and the Sunburst Youth Housing Project.

(TBA): Annual Run/Walk hosted by San Diego Front Runners & Walkers raising funds for San Diego Pride and the Sunburst Youth Housing Project. Pride Live (July 17, 2021): The second virtual Pride celebration showcasing community organizations, volunteers, leaders, elected officials, businesses, and entertainers that make Pride possible every year.

(July 17, 2021): The second virtual Pride celebration showcasing community organizations, volunteers, leaders, elected officials, businesses, and entertainers that make Pride possible every year. Pride Community Events (July 17-18, 2021): Smaller, diverse in-person community Pride celebrations spread across San Diego County.

More details on the events, including locations, times and capacities, will be announced during the first week of June, organizers said.

“I support Pride’s difficult decision to modify this year’s festival in the interest of public safety,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “I know how much our community, myself included, look forward to it every year.”

On the same day that San Diego Pride announced its virtual 2021 event, Los Angeles and Orange counties became eligible to move into the Orange Tier, but San Diego stayed in the more restrictive Red Tier. Click here to learn how San Diego could progress and have more restrictions loosened by July.

“San Diego Pride, each of us, and all of humanity need to heal from the toll COVID-19 has taken on all of us. That will take time. While I know that this year’s Pride events may again look different, next year’s Pride will be a massive unforgettable celebration,” said San Diego Pride Executive Director Fernando López.

San Diego Pride has been around since 1974, with a mission to support the LGBTQ community. And organizers said its 2020 virtual event reached more than 700,000 people which was “more than ever before.” The group hopes to continue reaching new communities in 2021.

When López confirmed Pride 2020 was forced to go virtual, they said “Nothing can strip away our pride. Nothing can deny us the pride our community has built inside ourselves, our community, or the broader world. We will still find ways to raise our Pride flags, celebrate the vibrancy of our community, and bring to light the issues that our movement still faces.”

The sentiment remains true for Pride 2021.

To donate to San Diego Pride, click here.