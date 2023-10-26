San Diego

Salute to Service Festival 2023

Free for all Veterans

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud to host one of the biggest celebrations in San Diego, the Salute to Service Festival on board the USS Midway Museum. The annual event celebrates military families in our community that have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

FREE for all Active, Reserve, National Guard, Veterans and their families. Simply show your military ID and join us as we celebrate you & your family.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, November 11

Where: USS Midway Museum

Time: 10am - 3pm

Enjoy live music, family activities, as well as free food & drink samples. Stop by our NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 booth to meet our team, for fun games and prizes!

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCommunitySalute To Service
