Come out to Sycuan Casino & Resort on Saturday, May 18th for your chance to audition for Wheel of Fortune with Vanna White and new host, Ryan Seacrest.

Plus, meet some of the NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 team!

When: Saturday, May 18th

10am – 1pm

Where: Sycuan Casino & Resort

5469 Casino Way, El Cajon, CA 92019

This event is 21 and older only.