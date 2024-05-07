Help NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 Give Kids ‘Fuel for Summer'

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are teaming up with Feeding San Diego to help feed children and families facing hunger through the Fuel for Summer campaign all month long.

Children across San Diego County deserve to have the nutrition they need to grow and thrive over the summer months and beyond.

Feeding San Diego is working with local school districts and hosting large-scale food distributions throughout the county to provide food assistance for children and families facing hunger.

Fuel for Summer aims to fill the gaps so that children can enjoy their summers rather than worry about their next meal. We need your help to support critical summer food distributions throughout the county.

Join us and help ensure children have the fuel they need.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.feedingsandiego.com.