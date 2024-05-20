Baby unharmed after SDPD shoots domestic violence suspect near Chollas View trolley stop

A man who took off from his ex-girlfriend's home with a baby girl late Sunday was later shot by a San Diego police officer near an MTS trolley stop in Chollas View, investigators said Monday.

The incident began before 11 p.m. Sunday when SDPD officers were called to an apartment by a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was threatening her with a gun, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. When officers arrived, the man took off with their baby toward the Orange Line's 47th Street Trolley Station and then into a nearby parking lot.

The man was found in a bush with the child. After being ordered to come out, at least one officer fired a round at the man, striking him a least once, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Mike Krugh said. Little details were provided about the exact moments preceding and during the shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, Krugh said. He is expected to survive and charged with domestic violence and other felonies.

The 1-year-old girl was not harmed and was returned home, he said. Her mother was also unharmed.

SDSO investigators found one firearm at the scene and believed they would find others.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting due to a memorandum of understanding that limits law enforcement from investigating their own officer-involved incidents.

Part of the investigation will look into why the officer opened fire with a child so close, Krugh said. SDSO homicide investigators were collecting evidence Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.