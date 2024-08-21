NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and Comcast NBCUniversal grant $227,000 in unrestricted funds to 5 local nonprofits   

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 and Comcast NBCUniversal will award $227,000 to 5 local nonprofit organizations through the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Since 2018, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 have now provided more than $1.5 million to local nonprofits through the grant program.

The competitive grant challenge, now in its seventh year, provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits that provide vital support to San Diego area communities in the categories of youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2024 application period for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits began March 19 and concluded April 19.

The 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $18.5 million to 546 nonprofits.

2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in the San Diego area are:

Samuel Lawrence Foundation: Strives to promote human interaction and encourage broader community access to science, education, and the arts. Grant Awarded: $75,000

Kathy's Legacy: Serves children and pets impacted by domestic violence. Grant Awarded: $50,000

Berry Good Food Foundation Inc: Tackles the barriers standing between people in our region and local, sustainably produced food. Grant Awarded: $40,000

Oncology And Kids Inc: For children with cancer and their families. Grant Awarded: $37,000

Pawsitive Teams Inc: Enhances the lives of individuals with special needs by using the skills of highly-trained service, facility and therapy dogs. Grant Awarded: $25,000

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com, and follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.