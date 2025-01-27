Make-A-Wish San Diego Invites Hikers to Take to the Local Trails and Support Wish Kids Through the Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge

Make-A-Wish San Diego is inviting hikers to take to the local trails and support wish kids through this unique endurance program. The annual Trailblaze Challenge is more than a hike; it’s more than a fundraiser. It challenges participants physically and emotionally, while ultimately helping grant wishes for 200 children with critical illnesses in our community. Presented by Wheelhouse Credit Union, each of the three hike weekends include 80-100 hikers supported by 30 trained hike leaders and medical volunteers with aid stations along the route.

Whether a novice or advanced hiker, participants will have the opportunity to explore new trails, build confidence and knowledge of the outdoors, and create lifelong friendships all while training for the 28-mile trek on the iconic Pacific Crest Trail and raising funds to support wish granting in our community.

Why Join the Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge?

Adventure: Explore new scenic trails in Southern California

Community: Join a team of passionate hikers united by a common cause

Join a team of passionate hikers united by a common cause Impact: Every step funds wishes that bring hope and joy to children in San Diego & Imperial Counties

Event Dates: Each hike weekend includes 100 hikers supported by 30 trained hike leaders and medical volunteers with aid stations along the route:

Hike Weekend #1: May 2-4 (hike on Saturday, May 3) – Big Bear, CA

Hike Weekend #2: May 16-18 (hike on Saturday, May 17) – Big Bear, CA

Hike Weekend #3: May 30-June 1 (hike on Saturday, May 31) – Big Bear, CA

2025 Hiker Highlights:

Parents of wish kids coming back to hike again

“Wish Hero Trailblazers” who are pledging to hike two or all three weekends

weekends Make-A-Wish San Diego CEO, Suzanne Husby hiking for her 6 th year

year Hundreds of participants of varying experience levels, from beginner to advance coming together to form a special hiking community

How to Learn More: