16-year-old boy killed in Escondido motorcycle crash

The boy lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at Bear Valley Parkway near Canyon Road, according to the Escondido Police Department.

By City News Service

 A 16-year-old Escondido boy was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, authorities said.

The crash occurred Sunday morning when the boy, while riding northbound alongside another underage motorcyclist, struck the right curb, lost control and crashed at Bear Valley Parkway near Canyon Road, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police said witnesses stopped to attempt aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name was not immediately available due to his age.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, authorities said.

Both directions of Bear Valley Parkway remained closed for several hours while authorities investigated the scene.

