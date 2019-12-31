This Inspirational Teacher of the Month is a Real Gem
Inspirational Teacher of the Month Delivers Lessons, Chicken Soup
Inspirational Teacher of the Month: Yolanda Gooch-Noyes
The Social Justice Academy is wrapping up its second year at Hoover High. Students in this academy explore human rights and social concerns from different perspectives. A leader in this endeavor is our inspirational teacher of the month. NBC 7’s Rory Devine has more.
Inspirational Teacher of the Month for May: Whitney Wright
Imagine having a room full of 24 kindergarten children in the morning and then another group of 24 kindergarten children in the afternoon. Our inspirational teacher of the month has a true gift for working with children. NBC 7’s Rory Devine has more.
Inspirational Teacher of the Month for April 2019: Amy Thomason
As Rory Devine reports, the teacher selected for the April 2019 honor is Amy Thomason, a role model for her students at Rolando Elementary School in La Mesa.