Join us along the Halloween Trail at Petco Park, a socially distanced one-way Halloween-themed pumpkin patch in Gallagher Square where you will have the opportunity to visit various themed booths, collect candy and toys and partake in the spooky festivities from October 23rd – November 1st.

Children under one year old are free and do not need a ticket for entry.

In order to ensure a safe experience, guests will be able to choose from a limited number of designated time slots, with a maximum capacity of 75 guests per slot.

Upon entering the experience, families and their kids will navigate their way through the decorated pumpkin patch, stopping at booths along the way to collect their treats via contactless delivery. Trick-or-Treating can ONLY be done with the Official Halloween Trail Trick-or-Treat Bag

Each booth will feature character favorites, special effects and themes including witches, pumpkins, superheroes, mermaids and more. Once guests have made their way through the pumpkin patch, they will be able to enjoy their candy, or other food and beverage available for purchase, while watching a Halloween movie from a socially distanced space.

Face masks are required at all times. All costumes still require a face covering. Face coverings must also be worn with any themed costume face mask. Upon entry, guests will be subject to security screenings and temperature checks.

