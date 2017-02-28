The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has been working to get ready for the 2017 Breeder's Cup. Here, jockey Gary Stevens talks about the changes to the track and club in anticipation for the November event.

For the first time ever, Breeder's Cup will be held this year at the Del Mar track in San Diego's North County. Tickets will go on sale next week.

To kick off the event, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club officials hosted a special preview Tuesday morning with the coastline and palm trees as their backdrop.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the event will have an estimated $100 million boost to the regional economy.

"It really is the Super Bowl of horse racing," he said adding that millions will be watching the event on television.

Del Mar Mayor Terry Sinnott said he's learning how to say "Welcome" in several languages as part of his hosting duties.

"We want to share our special seaside village with all the international and local fans of thoroughbred racing," Sinnott said.

Organizers of the event say it began as a 7-race event. Now, it covers to days and draws the best horses, trainers, and owners from around the country and the world.

There will be 900 new temporary box seats constructed at the Del Mar track.

In an attempt to bring the beach right up to the track, there will be seating for several hundred people in an area called "The Beach."

The horse races run Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 6.

As part of the kickoff, 20 statues of the Breeder's Cup Torrie horse will be displayed in the community. Twenty local artists will take part in the celebration.