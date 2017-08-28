Samardzija Silences Padres

Jeff Samardzija faced only two batters more than the minimum during Monday's complete game shutout of the Padres.

Some nights it doesn’t matter how good the defense is if you can’t score any runs.

Monday was one of those games for the Padres with the last-place Giants in town.

Jeff Samardzija held the Padres to only three hits and silenced any chance at a comeback as he went the distance in San Francisco’s 3-0 victory Monday Night.

The righty looked like he had jumped into a time machine and gone back to 2014 when he was an All-Star.

Samardzija’s complete game shutout handed San Diego its fourth straight defeat with the Friars offense barely managing a whimper.

Jhoulys Chacin pitched five innings and allowed only two hits.

But thanks to a solo homer by Brandon Crawford, Chacin left with a 1-0 deficit and ended up taking the loss to fall to 11-10 on the season.

Chacin struck out three batters and also walked four.

Rookie reliever Phil Maton gave up a two-run blast off the bat of Joe Panik in the seventh inning which pushed the Giants lead to 3-0.

The Friars lone highlight of the night came in the top of the ninth on defense. Carter Capps and catcher Hector Sanchez combined with Yangervis Solarte for the ol’ strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out double play.

But the Padres just couldn’t get anything going against Samardzija.

The former Notre Dame wide receiver faced only 29 batters (two more than the minimum!) and went the distance.

Wil Myers, Solarte, and Cory Spangenberg each reached base with a single, but Myers got caught trying to steal and the other two were left on base.

San Diego continues its 10-game homestand Tuesday evening against the Giants.

Luis Perdomo opposes Matt Moore over at Petco Park starting at 7:10 p.m.