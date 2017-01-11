Chargers Set to Announce Move to Los Angeles: Report

Several Chargers' fans turned up at Chargers Park Wednesday night to express their anger and frustration over the team's possible move to Los Angeles. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

Angry Fans Gather at Chargers Park After Reports of Possible Move to L.A.

Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos will announce the team’s move to Los Angeles on Thursday, according to published reports. A team spokesperson told NBC 7 he could not confirm the report and the mayor's spokesperson said no one from the team has contacted the mayor.

If it proves to be true, the move comes after years of failed negotiations between the City of San Diego and the owners of the NFL franchise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, who cites league sources, tweeted the news just hours after NBC 7 SportsWrap reported that the NFL had extended the deadline for the team's decision from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17.

Unconfirmed reports of a possible announcement have been circulating all week. However, there is no word on a possible timeline with the move.

According to the ESPN report, the Bolts have notified NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other league owners of their intent to move for the 2017 season.

However, the report goes on to state a formal relocation letter has not been sent.

"But as one league source cautioned Wednesday night, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos has yet to send a formal relocation letter to the NFL, yet to notify public officials in Los Angeles or San Diego of the team's move, or even tell the members of the San Diego organization about his plans. The source insisted nothing is final," Schefter writes in his report.

A spokesman for San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer confirmed the Chargers have not contacted their office.

NBC 7 has reached out to the Chargers organization for comment. We will update this story when they reply. On Tuesday, a team representative told us that “nothing is planned at this time.”

ESPN’s Jim Trotter reports Spanos has called a meeting for Thursday morning to reportedly inform the staff on the decision.

The report states: "A team employee told the Associated Press that the Chargers have scheduled an 11 a.m. ET staff meeting for Thursday, the topic of which hadn't been divulged."

However, Chargers' special counsel Mark Fabiani tells NBC 7: "At this hour nothing has been formally scheduled for tomorrow, but that is subject to change in the morning."

The Chargers possible relocation has been a hot button issue for years. At the center of the problem is the Chargers dilapidated home stadium. Since 1967, the Chargers have played at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley. Multiple efforts between the Chargers, NFL, city and county officials have failed to provide a stadium solution, either a new stadium or a remodeled Qualcomm Stadium.

Chargers fans expressed their anger over the potential move to Los Angeles. Police had to surround the administrative offices at Chargers Park after one heated fan egged the front of the building.

Dan Wellington filmed himself on social media, hurling about a half-dozen eggs at the team’s headquarters.

“Why go? This is such a bad deal," he said. "You're going to have to spend so much to move and you’re not willing to put it here. As a lifelong Chargers fan it’s a total kick in the stomach.”

Another fan also showed up at Chargers Park Wednesday night, saying he was fed up and frustrated.

“I hate you guys, I can't wait to burn everything I own of you guys from shoes, to canopies, to jerseys, to sweaters, to junior Chargers Girl uniforms," Frank Sesma said. "I don’t make that much money and I've dedicated a lot of money and soul to these guys.”

Spanos made no secret he preferred a downtown stadium site and asked San Diegans to keep an open mind regarding a proposed ballot measure.

In November, San Diego voters rejected the latest stadium proposal, a ballot measure that would have raised hotel occupancy taxes to help pay for a proposed $1.8 billion downtown stadium project. Measure C needed a two-thirds vote to pass but it received only 43 percent approval.

The Chargers have been in San Diego for 56 years, since moving here from Los Angeles in 1961. The team joined the National Football League in 1970 as part of the NFL-AFL merger.