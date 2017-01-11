Report: NFL Extends Deadline for San Diego Chargers Decision

A fan of the San Diego Chargers looks on during pregame warmups prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome on October 23, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NFL has extended the deadline for a decision on the future of the Chargers, according to multiple media reports.

After years of failed negotiations between the City of San Diego and the owners of the NFL franchise, the Chargers are considering a move to Los Angeles.

On January 12, 2016 the Chargers were approved by the NFL to relocate to Los Angeles. The Chargers were given a one year option to join the Rams in Los Angeles, eventually sharing a stadium in Inglewood. Soon after, the team trademarked the name L.A. Chargers.

The Chargers had a January 15th deadline to decide if they would exercise the option to move to Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, several reporters used social media to report that the NFL has extended that deadline given the playoffs scheduled for Sunday and the MLK holiday on Monday.

The Chargers possible relocation has been a hot button issue for years. At the center of the problem is the Chargers dilapidated home stadium. Since 1967, the Chargers have played at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley. Multiple efforts between the Chargers, NFL, city and county officials have failed to provide a stadium solution, either a new stadium or a remodeled Qualcomm Stadium.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos made no secret he preferred a downtown stadium site and asked San Diegans to keep an open mind regarding a proposed ballot measure.

In November, San Diego voters rejected the latest stadium proposal, a ballot measure that would have raised hotel occupancy taxes to help pay for a proposed $1.8 billion downtown stadium project. Measure C needed a two-thirds vote to pass, it received only 43% approval.

The Chargers have been in San Diego for 56 years, since moving here from Los Angeles in 1961. The Chargers joined the National Football League in 1970 as part of the NFL-AFL merger.