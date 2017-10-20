A Colorado Cub Scout was kicked out of his den after asking a state senator questions about the current political issues from gun control issues to health care legislaton taking place across the country, NBC News reported.
The Cub Scout's mother Lori Mayfield filmed a video of her 11-year-old son Ames Mayfields' exchange with a Republican state lawmaker at a Cub Scout event in Denver last week. In the video, the fifth grader confidently reads his typed questions while state Sen. Vicki Marble listened on.
“Why on Earth would you want someone who beats their wife to have access to a gun?” Ames Mayfield asked in the video.
Mayfield's mother said after the exchange the den leader told her that her son would not be welcomed back into the den, NBC News reported.