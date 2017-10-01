Vegas Police Respond to Reports of Shooter at Casino

Las Vegas Police said early Monday they wrre investigating reports of an active shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Video showed people fleeing the area. (Published 4 minutes ago)

People Flee After Reports of Shooter on Vegas Strip

An active shooting was reported at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, police said, urging people to avoid the area of the strip.

Las Vegas Police tweeted about 1:30 a.m. ET Monday that the department was investigating the incident at the luxury resort. Armored officers and SWAT vehicles could be seen in the area.

Video showed people fleeing the area.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds, according to the Associated Press.

Mandalay Bay is on the south end of the Vegas strip and is owned by MGM Resorts.

The Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay, NBC News reported. Singer Jake Owen, who was performing at the event, tweeted that there was a shooter in the area.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

McCarran International Airport is across from Mandalay Bay, and flights in and out of the airport were being held.



No other information was immediately available.

This article is developing. Please refresh.