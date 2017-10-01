Vegas Police Respond to Reports of Shooter at Casino - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Vegas Police Respond to Reports of Shooter at Casino

The incident was reported near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which is on the south end of the Vegas strip and is owned by MGM Resorts

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Las Vegas Police said early Monday they wrre investigating reports of an active shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Video showed people fleeing the area. (Published 4 minutes ago)

    An active shooting was reported at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, police said, urging people to avoid the area of the strip.

    Las Vegas Police tweeted about 1:30 a.m. ET Monday that the department was investigating the incident at the luxury resort. Armored officers and SWAT vehicles could be seen in the area.

    Video showed people fleeing the area.

    University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds, according to the Associated Press.

    Mandalay Bay is on the south end of the Vegas strip and is owned by MGM Resorts.

    The Route 91 Harvest Music Festival was taking place across the street from Mandalay Bay, NBC News reported. Singer Jake Owen, who was performing at the event, tweeted that there was a shooter in the area.

    McCarran International Airport is across from Mandalay Bay, and flights in and out of the airport were being held.

    No other information was immediately available.

    This article is developing. Please refresh.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices